Westworld season 5: Series star still wants to finish story

The fact that we’re not getting a Westworld season 5 has to be one of the most shocking TV headlines of the past year. It’s true that a lot of shows were canceled within HBO / HBO Max by the Warner Bros. Discovery regime, but this was at one point considered to be a mainstream smash hit. We know that season 3 had its fair share of creative mishaps, but season 4 was a nice recovery and it set the stage for a really interesting season 5. For those unaware, it was the plan all along for Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy to conclude the story after this season and now, they may never get the chance.

Are there reasons for the cancellation, and eventual removal from HBO Max? Sure, and these are things that actor James Marsden acknowledged to Rolling Stone. However, these reasons don’t make the end any less frustrating:

“I love this Westworld family. It was one of those unique opportunities to be part of something where I also would be sitting at home ravenously waiting for the next episode as a fan. I totally understand it’s an expensive show and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense, I just wish it was about more than financial success.

“Who knows, maybe there’s some world where it can get completed somehow … Maybe that’s just wishful thinking, because I know we had plans to finish it the way we wanted to.”

(The funniest thing is that when it comes to expenses, the cast was already paid for a season 5 despite it not coming to fruition.)

Is there any way the show could come back?

It would be complicated, but we tend to think the best-case scenario would be either a shortened final season or even a movie, similar to what we saw with Ray Donovan after it was initially canceled at Showtime. Sure, it would cause Nolan and Joy to have to condense their final season, but it’s better than not having any closure at all. This may be unlikely, but why give up on hope entirely?

Do you wish there was a chance at a Westworld season 5 at some point down the road?

