Sherlock season 5: Are we actually closer to a renewal?

Are we inching closer to a Sherlock season 5 renewal over at BBC One? For a long time, this has felt like a great unknown. It has been years since the fourth season came on the air, and in that time both Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman have gone on to do many other things.

Well, we at least say that there’s at least some interest behind the scenes in the show coming to fruition once more, provided the leads are game. Speaking on the Today Show (per Deadline), writer Steven Moffat made it clear that he would start writing another season “tomorrow” if he knew that the actors would return. He also jokingly issued the following plea:

They’re on to bigger and better things but, Martin and Benedict, ‘please come back?’

Both Cumberbatch and Freeman have expressed some interest in returning to the roles of Holmes and Watson, provided that the timing is right. It’s mostly a matter of making the schedule work out and with that, we can’t sit here and say 100% that another season would happen. If it does, we tend to think it won’t end up seeing the light of day until we get around to 2024 at the earliest. Even if there are only a few episodes per season of this show, they tend to be extended in length and do take a good bit of time to write, shoot, and edit after the fact.

At this point, we certainly think that Moffat has had enough time to think about some truly compelling adventures for Holmes and Watson — we’ll just have to wait and see what happens over the coming months.

Are you still interested in seeing a Sherlock season 5 happen someday?

Or, at this point have you moved on entirely? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

