New Amsterdam season 5 episode 12 return date: Series finale

If you want to take a look towards New Amsterdam season 5 episode 12 on NBC, let’s just say there is a lot we have to get into here.

So where should we start? We suppose that the natural place is by stating that the series finale for the Ryan Eggold series is right around the corner. It won’t air next week but come January 17, you will have a chance to see episode 12 and 13 all at once. This is going to create a two-hour event that ties up a number of loose ends in the story.

Do we expect everyone to be happy by how the writers tie up the story? Not in the slightest. This is a polarizing show at times, and it’s certainly been a polarizing past season. The biggest thing that we could implore them to do is focus most on the impact that these characters have had on the world around them. How has Max Goodwin changed New Amsterdam, and how have the other doctors changed him? What has been the ultimate purpose of this journey? That is the stuff that the story can clearly resolve; everything when it comes to romances and relationships tend to be a little bit more complicated.

We imagine that a number of further details are going to be released over the next week or two, but one of the reason questions we wonder is this: How long was this story the plan for season 5? We know that the writers have known about this season for a long time, but did everything change when Freema Agyeman departed after season 4? We know they knew about her impending exit for a little while.

What we’re trying to say here, in the end, is that the world of TV can be complicated. There’s really not a more eloquent way to put it.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you think we are going to see over the course of the New Amsterdam series finale?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







