Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: A January projection

What can you expect to get when it comes to some Cobra Kai season 6 news over the course of January? What should your expectations be at present?

The first thing that we should issue here, of course, is a reminder: Technically, there is nothing official when it comes to a season 6 just yet. It feels somewhat silly to have to say that time and time again since a season 6 feels like a foregone conclusion. Nonetheless, this is precisely where we are right now! We’re at a point where we just have to wait and see exactly what the folks at Netflix decide. (We tend to think that scheduling and studio negotiations are some of the reasons behind the delay — don’t be surprised if there is actually a two-season renewal rather than just one.)

Because there is no renewal news at present, unfortunately we’re reaching too much for the stars when it comes to premiere date news this month. We may not get that for another eight or nine months, at least. If the show is renewed this month and starts filming by spring, you could make the case for a late 2023 or early 2024 start; if that happens, maybe an announcement will come in September. Yet, that’s really in the event that everything goes 100% perfect.

The most realistic situation for January is that we get a premiere date and beyond that, maybe a couple new teases for what is coming up next. Is it possible we could learn when filming kicks off? We’d love that but, at this point, we don’t want to set the bar too high. In general, our hope is just that we can sit back and relax, knowing that the karate comedy is coming back.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Cobra Kai, including more insight all about what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Cobra Kai season 6 news this month?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







