Chicago Med season 8 episode 11 spoilers: the AI program

Next week on NBC, you’re going to have a chance to see Chicago Med season 8 episode 11 arrive — there’s no more hiatus around the corner!

Ultimately, getting another episode in a matter of days is going to allow the story to better establish some sort of rhythm, which we do think that it needs at this point. Just remember that the show is still adjusting following the exit of Brian Tee, and that could be the state of things for at least a little while longer. Of course, the show must go on and will — episode 11, titled “It Is What It Is, Until It Isn’t,” is going to be about medical advancements, difficult patients, and also a chance for Crockett and Charles to work together. We’re expecting a lot of thought-provoking stuff from start to finish here, and also opportunities to set things up for the rest of the season.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Med season 8 episode 11 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

01/11/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett and Charles treat Justin’s gym buddy. Maggie and Will help a robbery-homicide suspect. Hannah and Archer use Med’s new opiate abuse A.I. program. TV-14

One thing we do want down the road

Can we get some sort of Med – PD crossover in the near future? It doesn’t need to be something that is substantial, but it would be nice to see Will Halstead and Hailey Upton spend some time together following Jay’s sudden exit. In general the greater One Chicago universe hasn’t really received its proper due in the crossover department for a while, though we recognize how difficult a lot of these things are to stage in the midst of the global health crisis. Fingers crossed, we get some more news on all of this soon.

Related – Remember to get some other news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

