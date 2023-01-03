Power Book II: Ghost season 3 trailer: Will we see it this month?

We know that Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is going to be premiering on Starz come March 17. With that, why not think about a trailer?

At some point, it’s a foregone conclusion that the network is going to share some good stuff featuring Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast. There’s just so much to pull from! Think in terms of the aftermath of Zeke’s death, Brayden in the hedge-fund world, or what Tariq could be doing next around campus.

At some point, we know that a trailer is going to be coming and there will be a lot of content packed in there … it may just be a little optimistic to assume that it’s going to come out this month. The more likely scenario may be that we’re stuck waiting until early February to see it. Networks tend to put trailers out a month / a month and a half before the premiere so if we get something substantial in January, it’s likely to come close to the end. The only reason Starz could break tradition is if they want to reward us all early for waiting for so long. They could share something more prior to BMF, which is slated to premiere a little later this week!

In general, we just hope that viewers do remember to come back to this show after such a long break; there is, after all, so much to be excited for! Season 2 had arguably the craziest ending to any Power franchise show we’ve seen since the original ending; the bar has been set high for whatever is going to be coming up next.

