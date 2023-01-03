Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: Early 2023 expectations

Is 2023 going to be an important year for Mayans MC on FX? Whether you are talking about season 5 or something more, there’s a reasonably good shot at this.

The first thing we should mention here, for those unaware, is that filming is already underway! With that in mind, it feels like a sure thing that the Sons of Anarchy spin-off is going to air at some point in 2023. It’s really just a matter of when.

Over the past couple of years, we’ve grown accustomed to the show airing in the spring and if that remains the case here, we should get some sort of premiere-date news over the next couple of months. Last year, we learned about the show’s return in mid-February, but it could be later this time around. All of that depends on when production will be done and beyond that, when episodes will be edited and ready to go. FX has their own programming needs to consider here, as well.

Beyond the premiere date announcement, we tend to think a full trailer will be unveiled a month or so later. There is a LOT to be excited about entering this new chapter, with much of it revolving around the changing of the guard at the club. EZ Reyes has more power arguably than ever before, but what is he going to do with it? It feels like the war with the Sons is about to get so much more intense, and he is going to settle for nothing less. The big problem is that the warehouse is on fire … and Angel could very well be the person responsible for it.

Will season 5 be the final one?

That’s obviously something we want news on sooner rather than later! If it’s not, we expect a season 6 renewal to come out during this calendar year, also. When you consider both the origins and legacy of this show, we have a really hard time thinking that FX is going to be fine just sending this show off to pasture without some sort of proper ending, no matter when that might be.

