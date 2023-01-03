Squid Game season 2 premiere date: What we will learn in January

Are we going to learn a good bit at all about Squid Game season 2 over the course of January? It makes sense to want more news. As for whether or not we’re going to get it, that’s of course an entirely different story.

First and foremost, we should note that 2023 is going to be a fantastic year for the series at Netflix — after all, this is when we expect filming to begin! Unfortunately, we have no clear sense yet as to the exact timing of that — or if there will be a lot of news revealed over the course of this month.

In general, our advice would be to exercise as much caution as possible when it comes to looking towards big reveals in January. The cast and producers of Squid Game have already done the full awards-show cycle, which probably means that there won’t be many chances to get quotes from them over the next little while. Meanwhile, there is also little incentive for Netflix to put out big announcements more than a year before the show comes out.

That’s right: If you were not aware, season 2 won’t be coming in 2023 and may not premiere until the middle of 2024. Some of this could still be dependent in some way on whether Netflix splits up the episodes, let alone when filming really starts.

The best thing we can hope for this month is some errant interview, where we manage to get at least a couple of small teases on what the future could hold. We do expect Gi-hun to once again be at the center of the story, except that this time around, he is going to be fighting for a cause that is so much bigger than himself.

What do you think we’ll learn about Squid Game season 2 over the course of January?

Are you hoping for at least some nugget of information? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other insight. (Photo: Netflix.)

