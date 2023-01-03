The Bachelor cast reveal: When will we meet Zach’s women?

Given that the premiere for The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross is less than three weeks away at this point, isn’t it high time to meet his women?

As it is often the case, of course we are entering the season with the expectation that the suitors are going to be the star more than the lead. Zach’s role is to of course find love, but to also react to the craziness around him. There will be arguments, heartbreak, antics, and some people desperate for air time and/or to get on Bachelor in Paradise. This is going to be the case for as long as this show exists.

Luckily, we’re not going to have to wait too much longer to learn about some of these women! In a new post on Twitter on Monday, the official Bachelor Twitter page confirmed that Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, host Jesse Palmer will give you a sneak peek at some of the women via the show’s official TikTok page. That means we can probably assume that bios, photos, and some other good stuff will start to come out about that point.

Of course, we recognize in advance here that it’s going to be almost impossible to remember some of these women from the cast reveal alone — there’s just too many of them, and the show often does cast certain archetypes for both men and women. We don’t see that changing. It can be hard to judge chemistry and with that in mind, you can’t really make big assumptions of how far anyone will go based solely on appearance.

Now can you judge some things based on whatever teases Jesse decides to give on Wednesday? Well, that’s a totally different story here…

