The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: A January plan?

What are the odds that we get The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date at some point in January? At this point, we have some optimism. The date has to be around the corner, right?

Before we go any further here, let’s just look at the evidence for a moment, shall we? A lot of scuttlebutt out there suggests that the fantasy epic will be returning in the spring, and this is also a time that makes a good bit of sense for Prime Video. They don’t have too many other huge releases on the calendar then, and we certainly think that the episodes will be more than ready to air at that point. Behind the scenes, a good bit of the focus at this point is on season 3!

Let’s get back to January, though, as we make some bold predictions. We do tend to think we’ll learn a premiere date before the month is over and with that, at least some sort of trailer. Will it be an epic one that runs over a minute and a half? That we are a little more doubtful on, largely because it makes sense for them to save some good stuff for a little bit further down the road. We could envision a shorter trailer, something that runs between thirty seconds and a minute.

In the end, it’s going to be a pretty enormous disappointment if January comes around and we don’t have a whole lot more information as to what lies ahead. After all, this hiatus has already gone on for so long, and we’ve also been hearing a good bit about this season ever since San Diego Comic-Con. This chapter has already had a more extensive promotional period than a lot of shows out there.

Let’s also hope that no matter when a date is announced, Prime Video really takes the weeks that follow as an opportunity to recruit new viewers. The larger the audience, the greater the odds of a season 4!

Related – Take a look at some other news all about The Wheel of Time

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







