Outlander season 7 premiere date: Announcement hopes

As we start to prepare ourselves in advance for Outlander season 7 over at Starz, a few different things are taking shape. Take, for example, when some new episodes are going to air!

If you missed it, late last year it was confirmed that the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series is going to be back on the air this summer, which is an exceptional thing to know at this point. We’ve been waiting for so long already to get at least some sort of update. At this time at the start of 2022, we already knew when the show was coming back! The later premiere date does explain the minimized convention presence at the end of last year so in that sense, some questions have already been answered.

So as we move forward now, there’s another big question to think a lot about: When are we going to get another big announcement? Or, to be specific, when will a specific date be revealed?

If you know the way that Starz as a network tends to do their business, you’re probably aware that we won’t be getting news right away here. Instead, the most likely scenario is that we’ll learn something around April. If we’re getting a start date in June or July, it’s hard to imagine them revealing something too much earlier than that. (Late March could be a possibility.) We also have a hard time imagining that Starz will wait until August to bring the show back, mostly because there’s no clear reason to do so — especially if season 7 is split up into halves.

What else could be revealed alongside a premiere date?

We don’t anticipate that the network will drop both a date and a trailer at the same time; however, we wouldn’t be shocked if they decided to give us either a teaser or some sort of official key art. Given the long drought between seasons, you need to push to ensure you get everyone on board who watched season 6 … and maybe convince a few others to catch up, as well.

