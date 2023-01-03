Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 spoilers: More chaos ahead!

If you weren’t excited enough to see the return of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 over the next week and a half, here’s another reason to be. As we get closer and closer to the end of the season, we could start to see a handful of surprises. The main UnSub of the season in Elias Voit could get increasingly desperate and dangerous, and who knows exactly how far the BAU will go in order to stop him?

We know that this show is almost at its best when it keeps you on its toes and rest assured, this is very much coming as we move forward.

Speaking to TVLine about the penultimate episode of the season (episode 9) in particular, here is what Zach Gilford, who plays Voit, had to say:

“You can tell you’re getting to the end [of the season] because everything’s starting to kind of potentially unravel … People start making decisions they wouldn’t normally make, that I think will surprise the audience but also surprise these characters.”

All of this should be pretty darn compelling as a viewer of the show, though we tend to think it will feel a little less so for some of the characters who find themselves at the center of the storm. It is true that the BAU have an advantage when it comes to experience — they’ve stopped hundreds of terrible criminals in the past, and they certainly should be able to do so again here!

However, you never know what can make someone vulnerable, and we know already that several people in the BAU are dealing with stresses away from the job. If Voit catches any of them at the wrong moment, it could mean some unfortunate consequences and an unpredictable outcome by the end of it all.

