The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Close Contact’

First and foremost, the title here is “Close Contact,” and it seems like this episode could be a little more insular rather than some sort of major crossover with the flagship show. Of course, that doesn’t mean that we’re looking at some sort of low-stakes story here in the slightest. There is going to be a lot of chaos coming from top to bottom here as we see several members of the team try to assist after an assassination attempt. Suffice it to say, everyone is going to have their hands full … and that’s without even mentioning some of what’s going on in Simone’s personal life.

To get a few more details now all about the future, we suggest that you check out the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Close Contact” – After a failed assassination attempt involving a bomber, Congressman Damien Roberts hires Garza’s team for protective detail while Brendon and Laura begin investigating potential suspects. Later, Damien and Simone rekindle their romantic relationship, and Brendon advances his relationship with Antoinette on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, JAN. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

