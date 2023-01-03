FBI season 5 episode 11 spoilers: A look at a hostage crisis

Following the new episode tonight on CBS, do you want to get a better sense of FBI season 5 episode 11? There’s a lot to prepare for!

First and foremost, let’s just start things off here with a little bit of good news: You will be seeing the cast and crew back in just seven days! We just went on a pretty substantial hiatus and with that in mind, it’s nice to know that the show is not doing it again … at least for now.

To get a few more details about episode 11 in particular, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Heroes” – The team jumps into action when JOC analyst Kelly Moran is taken hostage, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One of the interesting things worth noting right now is that originally, this episode was meant to air tonight, but it was moved after the fact. With that in mind, we’re predicting that this hostage situation is going to be largely standalone; whatever happens here should be largely independent of some of what happened in episode 10. Of course, there’s still a great chance that we’re looking at something here that is 1) pretty compelling and 2) stuffed full of some big twists and turns. It’s also going to be a big test of the team’s hostage negotiation skills.

Amidst all of this…

Let’s just hope that we get a few more details all about the team in here — how can we not? These personal connections help the show to stand out from a pretty packed procedural pack.

