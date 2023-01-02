When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: A look at January

As we prepare ourselves for an eventual When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date at Hallmark Channel, why not see what January is bringing to the table? Just as you would expect, there are a few different things that are holding our curiosity at present.

So where is the proper place to start things off here? We suppose it is by saying that there will, in fact, be more episodes at some point over the next several months. Filming for season 10 wrapped some time ago and at this point, we imagine that the post-production team is in the process of just making sure these episodes are ready. There’s still work to be done, but we think the show will be good-to-go sooner rather than later. It mostly just comes down to when Hallmark decides to premiere the show.

Unfortunately, those of you hoping for a miraculous January premiere are going to be disappointed. The last time When Calls the Heart premiered in January was all the way back in the first season; the majority of the seasons have started off in February, those season 9 first aired in March 2022. We tend to think that March is the earliest you can expect the Erin Krakow series back at this point. Why? There are two simple reasons.

1. We tend to think the network would’ve announced a date already if season 10 was premiering by the end of February.

2. There’s another series coming to Hallmark this month in The Way Home, and that will probably wrap up before we venture back to Hope Valley.

Could we get a premiere date announcement this month?

We’re inclined to think we’ll get that and at least some sort of promo for what’s coming up next. However, we’d be surprised if it is super-early in January like we had last year. We’d rather be cautious and surprised down the road than let down, so this is the sentiment we’re taking in to the remainder of the month.

