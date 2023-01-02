Yellowjackets season 2 trailer: Will we get it this month?

Is there a chance that we’re going to see a Yellowjackets season 2 trailer at some point before January wraps up? It’s pretty wild that one of our most-anticipated events of the next several weeks is a preview for a show, as opposed to the show itself.

Make no mistake that we 100% want some more footage on the future of the show, and soon. How could we not? This is proving itself to be one of the most important projects that Showtime has as a network, and it would be silly for them to not find whatever way they can in order to keep pushing it. We’re already seeing the beginnings of that already, even though we’ve yet to see all that much when it comes to footage of the show itself.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on YELLOWJACKETS!

When it comes to getting a full-length trailer (by this, we mean something a little more than a minute in length), let’s just say that we’re not altogether optimistic right now. Given that the series does not come back until March 24, we tend to think they will take their time before unleashing the trailer upon us. What we do think is that we could see some sort of 20 or 30-second teaser with a little bit of footage and a good sense of the overall atmosphere. We’d say to keep your eyes peeled for this in particular over the course of Your Honor, which is going to premiere on Showtime in under two weeks. It makes perfect sense for the network to start pushing it alongside another big hit!

As for what a trailer would contain, we tend to think that adult versions of Lottie and Van (who are 100% coming this season) are near the top of the wishlist. We could also see more development of the Antler Queen in the past, or maybe a larger indication of what’s really going on with the strange cult in the present. There is so much at the moment that needs to be untangled!

Related – Be sure to get some other great coverage right now when it comes to Yellowjackets and the long-term future

Do you think we are going to get a Yellowjackets season 2 trailer at some point before the end of the month?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come around for other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







