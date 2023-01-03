Moon Knight season 2 premiere date: Any 2023 expectations?

Is there any chance that we could see Moon Knight season 2 premiere on Disney+ during this calendar year? There’s no question that this is a nice thing to think about. This is one of the most innovative projects within the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and of course you’ve got a big star in Oscar Isaac at the helm.

Perhaps most importantly, you have in Moon Knight a show that can be somewhat separate from everything else Marvel has going on. This is not a show that needs to be slotted anywhere in particular on the schedule, and can work in whatever way makes the most sense at a given moment in time.

Unfortunately, none of these advantages mean that we’re going to get this show back anytime soon; as a matter of fact, there is no guarantee that we will ever get more of it at all.

So where do things stand entering 2023? We’re still waiting for a renewal and while all parties seem interested in bringing the show back, it really comes down to 1) having the right story and 2) Disney being willing to spend the necessary money. Even if season 1 had solid viewership, Marvel shows come with a hefty price tag; also, Moon Knight is not a character who casual comic-book fans are really all that familiar with. This is more of a show for diehards, and its ceiling is a little bit less than a Loki, for example, which has serious legs in the MCU already.

What do you expect this year

We should know by December how interested Marvel is in utilizing this property, whether it be for a season 2, a movie, or an inclusion somewhere else. If the series is renewed, then we tend to think we’ll learn this year when filming is scheduled to begin — and who knows? Production come start before we roll into 2024.

However, because of the lengthy production / post-production windows for a show like this, we can’t imagine anything coming on the air until at least the middle of next year. A little bit of patience goes a long way, right?

What do you think we’ll learn in regards to Moon Knight season 2 this year?

