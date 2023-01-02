Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? The season 4 promo

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight over on Fox? In a lot of ways, it is easy to expect it to be back!

What’s the biggest reason for that? Well, it really has a lot to do with what we’ve seen from the network’s schedule over the years. We’ve seen them recognize time and time again that it benefits them to get new episodes on the show as early in the year as possible, and the 9-1-1 spin-off serves as a perfect way to bridge the gap between episodes of the flagship series.

Now that we’ve said all of that … here’s where we have the somewhat-surprising news. There is no new 9-1-1: Lone Star tonight and when the Rob Lowe series eventually does return, it will be airing in a different timeslot. At the time of this writing, the first episode is set to air on Tuesday, January 17. There is no official premiere synopsis as of yet, but we tend to think that this episode will offer up both personal updates on the characters as well as some big / crazy crisis. In other news, you’re going to see a lot more of what made this show so great over the years. There is an established formula here and no real reason to change it.

Despite the spin-off premiering a bit later and in a different timeslot than previously expected, we do think Fox is still trying to achieve something similar in splitting up Lone Star from the flagship show. The latter probably won’t be back until the spring and the spin-off can help to keep their schedule afloat. Fox doesn’t have too many other big-time scripted hits, so this one could really serve as a strong support for the rest of their lineup.

