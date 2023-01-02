Fantasy Island season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A bachelor party

After the big season 2 premiere tonight on Fox, do you want to look ahead to Fantasy Island season 2 episode 2? Let’s just say there’s a lot to be excited about here!

First and foremost, we should start off by noting this: Isn’t winter oddly a perfect time for this show? We can’t speak to how it will perform in the ratings at present, but there’s a great case to be made that it is the perfect bit of escapism amidst the colder winter weather. Next week’s new episode will of course feature a number of new faces and with that, some more fascinating stories that could include a lost connection. One of the appeals of this show, after all, is getting to see so many different performers come in and out on a weekly basis.

To get a few more details on what makes this next installment stand out, take a look at the full season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

In the wake of her mother’s passing, Helene visits the Island in search of her biological father. She thinks he might just be one of the guys who’s come to celebrate a Bachelor Party. Roarke and Javier grow closer, while Ruby gives herself a spiritual cleanse with a bonfire and a night swim, where she encounters an old friend in the all-new “Hurricane Helene/The Bachelor Party” episode of Fantasy Island airing Monday, January 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-202) (TV-14 D,L,S)

It’ll be some time before we get a good read on the ratings for season 2, but we definitely think Fox needs a show like this — just remember some of the struggles that it’s having with other shows right now, including the recently-canceled Monarch. This doesn’t need to be a runaway hit; it just needs to be a solid entry.

Related – Be sure to see some other insight when it comes to Fantasy Island now

What are you most interested in when it comes to Fantasy Island season 2 episode 2 on Fox?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other big updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







