Who is Dr. Glenn Blodgett? Yellowstone airs title card tribute

Who is Dr. Glenn Blodgett? At the end of tonight’s Yellowstone season 5 episode 8, we saw a title card tribute. Not only that, but in this case we learned a little more about him at the same time.

Dr. Blodgett is someone who was very much important when it comes to caring for the horses at the 6666 Ranch in Texas, which is a real place. (The Yellowstone, meanwhile, is not — though it is filmed at a real ranch.) We saw the Four Sixes today for the first time this season, as we got a small taste of Jimmy’s new life and how happy he is there. We’ve also seen a few scenes of animal care involving Emily.

In his day to day life, Dr. Blodgett cared about horses in just about every way one could. In addition to providing medical care, he also trained them and helped others understand them better. He’s one of those people who really makes ranch life possible. Over the years, Yellowstone has shown the level of commitment that goes into having this job — it requires you to be isolated from the rest of the society oftentimes and fully committed to the animals around you. Glenn was beloved by his sector and was even considered a pioneer in his field.

As so many of you know, title cards are one of the most important ways that a show can honor someone they hold dear, and Yellowstone in particular has emphasized these heavily over the years. Creator Taylor Sheridan takes inspiration from so many people in his life when crafting these stories, and we should note that he does have an ownership stake in the real 6666 Ranch. He cares about these people on a personal level; it’s not just about using them for the sake of the show.

This title card will now live on through all future airings and with that, viewers will have an opportunity to get to know a little bit more about him. That is valuable in more ways than we can say.

Our thoughts go out to Dr. Blodgett’s family during what has to be an incredibly difficult time. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







