The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: 2023 expectations

Is 2023 going to be a fantastic year when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2? For the time being, there is reason to have hope! The period drama, after all, is already done filming its latest batch of episodes. We are mostly in a spot now where we are waiting for them to premiere.

So what exactly can we chart out when it comes to the show’s future in the coming months? Let’s just say there’s a lot of worthwhile stuff to get to here! Where do we start? With a reminder, first and foremost, though these episodes won’t be coming in the same sort of winter / spring spot that we saw them in the past. We will be stuck waiting a while longer, due mostly to HBO having Perry Mason on first. It’s going to take top priority, and we’ll have to see what they want to do after the fact.

We tend to think personally that you are going to see season 2 of The Gilded Age when we get around to May or June, and it will be a perfect bit of programming for the network this summer. A specific premiere date could be announced in the spring and perhaps a month or two later, we’ll see some sort of official trailer highlighting further what’s next for some of these characters.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just get to the next big question: Are we going to get a season 3 renewal? Can we consider that a sure thing? We do think it’s something we’ll see at some point in 2023, but probably not for the next few months. The curious question is whether HBO could announce a super-early renewal to ensure that the next batch of episodes films in the same spot that we saw for season 2 in 2022. It’s something to think about, and we know that Julian Fellowes has a real knack for keeping shows around a long time.

As for the story of season 2, consider this: We’re going to see the world expand perhaps more than ever before.

Related – Be sure to score some other news on the subject of The Gilded Age

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2 down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







