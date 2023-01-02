Quantum Leap season 1 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Paging Dr. Song’

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Quantum Leap season 1 episode 10, a story titled “Paging Dr. Song.” So what can you expect to see this time around?

Well, to the surprise of no one, at the center of this story is going to be another leap — but what makes this one stand out from the pack? Well, Ben will be a medical resident who finds himself in an enormous crisis. He is not a doctor and yet, he’ll have to find a way to do this in order to keep his cover and move forward. He’s absolutely going to need Addison’s help and beyond just that, he’ll have to figure out a way to ensure he doesn’t get too distracted — that could be pretty difficult given everything that is currently going on.

Want to get a little more insight right now? Then go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

01/09/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben leaps into Alexandra Tomkinson, a medical resident in a Seattle hospital. As victims from a train crash pour into the ER, Addison reveals a very complicated mission facing Ben during this leap. Ben must go up against hospital bosses to save lives and Alexandra’s career. TV-PG

By the end of the episode, we anticipate that we’re going to have a slightly better sense of what Ben needs to do in order to get back — but only so much. We’ve watched enough of the show at this point to know that the writers are playing the long game, and we have a hard time imagining that they’re going to do all that much to change this right now. There’s a good chance that things will be different around finale time, but potentially not before then.

Related – Go ahead and get some additional news now on Quantum Leap, including what else you could see moving forward

What do you most want to see when it comes to Quantum Leap season 1 episode 10 over on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







