AGT: All-Stars: Where is Sofia Vergara on judging panel?

There is a lot to be excited for as we prepare for the premiere of AGT: All-Stars on NBC — yet, where is Sofia Vergara?

Over the past couple of years, we’ve had a chance to see the Modern Family actress be front and center on the main show’s judging panel alongside Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum. However, she is not there for the winter spin-off, even if the rest of the judges are alongside host Terry Crews.

All of this is a little bit baffling, especially since there is no clear reason for Vergara’s MIA status. All-Stars is not a tough commitment, since these shows were all formed in a pretty short window of time and are not live. It is still possible she had another commitment, or NBC / producers opted to cut down on the judging panel for this to save a little bit of money.

What we would say for now is this: Don’t view Sofia’s absence here as some sure-fire sign that you will not see her when the flagship show comes back on the air in the summer. There’s still a chance that she will be back for that occasion, so don’t worry about that as of yet. (Typically, the auditions with the judges film in the late winter or spring, so we should have a chance to learn a little bit more around that time.)

Are we going to miss Sofia? Absolutely, especially within a show like this. While she’s got less experience than the rest of the panel, her off-the-cuff nature leads to some good soundbites and banter. That’s essential when it comes to judging talented acts like this — so many of them are good, so you don’t just want to repeat yourself by saying that they’re all amazing time and time again.

