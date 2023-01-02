Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Where is crossover event?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are excited to see the big, three-part crossover event with the other franchise shows, we get it. Originally, this spectacle was scheduled to air on January 2, and this was meant to be the huge, epic way for the network to kick off the year.

Unfortunately, sometimes plans changes — now, there is no NCIS on the air and you’ll be waiting a little while longer for the crossover to air.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

So what is going on here? CBS hasn’t confirmed the reason for the crossover being delayed until January 9, but it may be as simple as them just needing the extra time to perfect things in post-production.

Just in case you haven’t heard much about the crossover yet, why not take a look below? We’ve got the official synopsis for that below, plus some early details about season 20 episode 11, the first “normal” episode of the airing on January 16.

Season 20 episode 10, “Too Many Cooks” – NCIS agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Hawai’i, all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor, find themselves jointly investigating his shocking suicide, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J and NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey and Noah Mills guest star in the episode, which is part one of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: HAWAI’I.

Season 20 episode 11, “Bridges” – Parker discovers he’s a victim of identity theft while investigating the unusual murder of a Navy ensign. Also, Knight and Jimmy face hurdles in their relationship as their connection heightens, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In general, prepare yourself for a really great 2023 when it comes to this franchise — there is so much good stuff to look forward to, and we’re still hoping for a season 21!

Related – Be sure to score some other news on NCIS, including other details about the future

Are you sad that there is no NCIS crossover event this week, and you have to wait a bit longer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







