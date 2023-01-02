House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: 2023 expectations

What is there to hope for when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2 over the course of 2023? We have a good bit to discuss, not that this comes as a big shock.

First and foremost, let’s note that this should be a pretty active next twelve months, and we say that knowing full well that you won’t be seeing any new episodes in that span. HBO has already confirmed that the series is not going to premiere until 2024, but there is a good chance we at least learn the premiere date this year. Keep your eyes peeled for some more news on that subject when we get around to November or December.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

So what other news can you anticipate? Well, we’ve already heard that the bulk of the story for season 2 has already been mapped out and now, we’re just waiting for production to start! The plan is for that to happen come March, and we imagine there will be a few more teases over the course of the months that follow. Season 2 will chronicle the Dance of Dragons conflict like never before as Rhaenyra and Alicent’s respective sides do battle for control of the Seven Kingdoms. While season 1 was very much focused on King’s Landing and the surrounding area, don’t be shocked if we end up seeing things expand outward for season 2.

Will we get season 3 news in 2023?

Don’t be surprised if that happens. Even if the show doesn’t air any episodes next year, HBO is at this point acutely aware that this is a mega-hit. They have zero reason to be concerned as to whether or not it’s going to drop a lot of viewers in the near future. Go ahead and order a season 3, and allow the writers to get a little bit further ahead of the game.

Related – Be sure to check out all of our coverage now when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2 in 2023?

Be sure to share below! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







