Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date: 2023 talk

As we get into the start of 2023, what can you expect when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 on Starz? It goes without saying, but a lot of interesting stuff could be around the corner here!

So where should we start things off? The most natural place is by simply noting that pending some enormous surprise, you will have a chance to see the prequel come back during this calendar year. There’s already so much work on these episodes that has already been done, and that’s the sort of thing that easily makes us think we’ll be able to see more down the line.

As a matter of fact, the only thing that we could foresee getting in the show’s way in the near future is Starz itself. Let’s just frame it like this — the network already has BMF scheduled for January and Power Book II: Ghost set to return in March. Nothing is confirmed as of yet for Power Book IV: Force, but we tend to think that it is bound to turn up in May or June. Meanwhile, Outlander season 7 is coming this summer. Is the network going to airing Raising Kanan at the same time as any of these shows? That’s the big mystery for the time being.

The latest we could imagine the show coming back is in the fall, but even that comes with a fair share of questions. Take, for example, whether or not Starz would renew it for a season 4 in advance. One of the important things to remember here is that there’s a specific time period in which the show films, and if you don’t renew it by a particular point, the schedule can get a little bit screwed up. We, of course, tend to think a season 4 is coming, and that we should hear some news about both that and filming at some point before this year wraps up.

