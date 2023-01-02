Succession season 4 premiere date: 2023 expectations

As we prepare to dive further into 2023, what does that mean when it comes to Succession season 4? Is there a lot to look forward to here?

There are a wide array of different things to talk through in this piece, mostly because it feels clear that this is going to be a particularly great year for the series. Let’s start off by noting this: You will have a chance to see new episodes in the relatively near future. HBO has already confirmed that it will premiere this spring, even if they haven’t specified an exact date yet.

Is that going to change in the near future? We’re honestly counting on it! Don’t be altogether shocked if we hear a little bit more when The Last of Us premieres in just a couple of weeks. We’re anticipating a late March / early April start, and that means that come February, there should be some sort of official trailer. In general, though, just prepare yourself for all sorts of great content about the series … mostly because there’s very little reason not to. HBO is going to promote the show to the fullest.

Will season 4 be the final season?

This is something that we absolutely expect to get some news on over the course of the next couple of months. Our hope here is that there’s at least one more batch of episodes, given that there is no confirmation yet about us being close to the end.

We recognize that this is not going to be a show that lasts forever, largely due to the fact that its story does not really suggest that is possible. How many times can you really see a small group of people fight with Logan over the control of the company? At some point, it could lose some steam.

