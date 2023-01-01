Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: 2023 hopes

What can we hope for when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3 over the course of 2023? Is more 100% coming?

If you watched the end of this past season, then you already recognize that the premise for season 3 is 100% crazy. The murder victim time around is none other than Ben (Paul Rudd), who died right in the middle of opening night for Oliver’s new production. Who did this, why did they do this, and how does it all connect to the Arconia? These are things that, at least for now, you are left to wonder about.

Here’s the good news: The odds are extremely high at the moment that you’re going to see season 3 premiere at some point in 2023. It’s hard to envision anything else. Even though Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are not filming new episodes as of yet, all indications do suggest that they will be doing so in the fairly-near future. This sets up a premiere date as early as the summer. Remember that this show doesn’t have a crazy-long post-production period and the episodes are short. That’s what makes this sort of turnaround possible.

Provided that we get a premiere date in the summer, you could get a firm announcement this spring, accompanied by a trailer soon after that. This then brings us into the next question, which is whether we’ll be getting an announcement about season 4, as well, before the year comes to a close.

Is season 3 the final one?

We anticipate knowing this by the time the next season premieres, but we hope there’s a chance to keep this going for at least a little while longer. The big question here will come down solely to how long the central trio want to keep doing it. They all seem to be enjoying themselves, so consider that your glimmer of hope.

