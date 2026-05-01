Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 18 (finale): How will Teddy, Owen leave?

As many out there most likely know, Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 18 next week is the all-important finale and a whole lot more. This is, after all, going to mark the departures of both Kim Raver (Teddy) and Kevin McKidd (Owen) after a long period of time on the show. Despite the cliffhanger at the end of episode 17, we do still think that the two characters will get to depart in a somewhat positive way.

Does that mean that the medical drama is going to make things easy for them in their final outing? Far from it.

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If you saw the end to tonight’s story already, then you know a good bit about where the story left off: With an epic bridge collapse. Not only is Owen in danger, but the same goes for Nick! This will lead to a situation where the hospital needs doctors, and we wonder if that could help save someone whose job was clearly on the line following the events of episode 17.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead in the Grey’s Anatomy finale, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

After a catastrophic bridge collapse sends dozens of victims to Grey Sloan, the hospital activates its full disaster response as they race to treat a surge of critically injured patients, including one of their own.

Obviously, this entire situation has to be incredibly painful for Meredith, given both the death of Derek and then, beyond just that, the way in which she lost him. Given that Scott Speedman has another show, you should be worried about his character — yet, having Meredith lose another romantic interest like this would be a total gut-punch.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now, including other chatter on the finale

What do you most want to see moving into the Grey’s Anatomy season 22 finale?

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