The Witcher season 3 premiere date: 2023 expectations

What can we expect over the course of 2023 when it comes to The Witcher season 3? It is fair to anticipate the show’s return … but what about beyond that?

The first thing that is absolutely worth noting here is pretty darn simple: There are new episodes coming this summer. That’s already been confirmed and there is no real reason to worry about it. Production wrapped up some time ago so at this point, it’s just about getting everything edited after the fact in post-production. We do wonder if there’s going to be a move to push things forward a little faster after the poor reception for The Witcher: Blood Origin, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

In general, we would say to keep your eyes peeled for the spring, since that is when we anticipate mor of a firm premiere date being announced. A month or two after the fact, we could start to see some footage surface featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt.

As so many of you probably realize, this year is going to be more important than any other in that it is Cavill’s final season as the character. We’ve heard already that he is moving on and as tough as that is to think about, it may very well be something he wants. We anticipate more news at some point about his replacement in Liam Hemsworth, though it may be later on in the year after season 3 when some of that comes out. The same goes for season 4 filming, which we think Netflix will want to start up before too long to reduce wait time between seasons.

In general, 2023 could be a make it or break it year for this entire franchise. In between Cavill’s exit and the poor reviews for Blood Origin, this franchise needs a win. We’ll just have to see if it happens here or not.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news now on The Witcher, including what else could be coming up next

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to The Witcher season 3 in 2023 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







