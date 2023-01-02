Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Early 2023 expectations

What is there to hope for when it comes to Virgin River season 5 over the course of 2023? Could this be an especially huge year for the show?

We’ll start this piece off here with a key admission that almost very year for the Alexandra Breckenridge series has been big from the start. Just remember for a moment that Netflix has been smart to give this show a run just about every year, and it’s had a schedule that helped to further make that possible. This is not a show with a freakishly long post-production time, and it is also one that is already done with production for the upcoming batch of episodes.

What we’re trying to say here is pretty darn simple: You’re going to have a chance to see more episodes this year; it is mostly a matter of when. Given that the streaming service has a history of premiering the show in July, that’s what we are expecting now, as well. It could be a tad earlier, but we don’t want to offer up any guarantees. They could still, after all, find a way to surprise us down the road!

If we do get a premiere date in July, that means most likely specifics will be revealed in April or May. We could then get some sort of extended trailer in June.

What about a season 6?

This is something that all Virgin River fans out there should also keep your eyes peeled for at the moment. There’s a good chance that Netflix will announce something this spring, mostly as a means to ensure the production schedule stays the same. New episodes would need to start filming this summer in order for that to happen.

As for whether season 6 could be the final one, we’re not too worried right now. So long as the series remains as popular as it is on the Netflix charts, the streamer has no real reason to cancel it.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Virgin River season 5 over the course of this calendar year?

