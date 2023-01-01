Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: 2023 expectations

Now that we are firmly into the 2023 calendar year, what can we hope for when it comes to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2? This is the biggest series ever for Prime Video when it comes to budget and ambition and with this stuff in mind, you have to imagine that they are getting set for some big-time stuff down the road.

First things first, though, we should note that 2023 is going to be more of a transitional year than one where you can actually expect some new episodes to arrive. There is no indication at present that you’ll see the next batch of episodes until early-to-mid 2024, even though production on season 2 has been going on for a good while now.

The important thing to remember here, in the end, is that this show has a long post-production period; even once the cameras are done rolling for the season, there is still a lot of work still to be done! You want the end product to be as visually stunning as possible, especially since we think season 1 really ended in a fantastic / chilling way with the truth about Sauron getting out.

Given how the premiere date for The Rings of Power season 1 was unveiled many months before the start of the series, we wouldn’t be surprised if come this fall, we have a little more news in terms of when the cast and crew are back. Also, don’t be surprised if there is a season 3 announced this year, as well! We know there is a plan for at least a few more seasons beyond this one, and we tend to think that getting the news out there early is useful when it comes to allowing the writers a chance to properly plan things out.

Will we see a trailer this year?

As of right now, we consider that unlikely — realistically, we think that’s something that would surface in January or February 2024 to set the stage for what is next.

