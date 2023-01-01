Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: Our hopes for 2023

Stranger Things season 5 is going to be coming to Netflix down the road, and it has to be one of the most exciting releases in history. How else can you describe it? We are talking here about one of the most high-profile shows of the past few decades, and one that really helped to keep the streaming service at the top amidst some really heavy competition.

Now that we are officially into 2023, it feels like the perfect time to ponder the following: What are we going to learn this year about the final season? This could be an exciting twelve months ahead, but not in the same way to what we had back in 2022.

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note this: We’re almost certain to not have new episodes this year. We tend to think that in general, the streaming service is going to keep their cards close to the vest and not announce much on the future of Stranger Things, mostly because they have no real reason to do so right now. Filming has yet to even start! The first big announcement we’re sure we will get this year will pertain to that, and at some point over the next twelve months we’re sure that we’ll see some behind-the-scenes teases courtesy of either the cast or the show itself.

As for whether or not we’re going to at least learn a premiere date this year, that’s also up in the air. If we had to make some sort of bold prediction here right now, we’d say that we will probably at the very least get an approximate sense of when the episodes are coming … at the very least the first half. (Remember that this could easily be split into parts.)

Something else to watch for right now

Remember that there has already been some talk about a spin-off show! While it is too early to tell if something will be 100% revealed this year, we’d at the very least have it on the radar.

What do you think we’ll learn when it comes to Stranger Things season 5 in 2023?

