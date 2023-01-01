Tulsa King season 1 episode 9 preview: The last before finale

What is there to say about Tulsa King season 1 episode 9 over at Paramount+? Well, let’s just say there’s a lot to prepare for!

First and foremost, note this: We’re getting close to the end of the season at this point. It feels like has really gone by in a sprint; after all, the finale is just two weeks away and it’s fair to say that everything moving forward for Sylvester Stallone and the rest of the cast will be in service of setting the table. We’ve seen Dwight do his best to get accustomed to his new surroundings, and at this point, he’s about as settled as he’s ever going to be. He’s also going to be facing a wide array of different struggles moving forward, and the question is going to be just how prepared he really is for a lot of them.

Is there a chance that his own life could be in danger? You can’t rule that out, mostly because Stallone’s character is the sort of guy who has no problem making enemies. Also, we know that Terence Winter excels at writing this sort of character; just think about what he did with Boardwalk Empire over the years. He’s the showrunner for the series, which of course also has the Taylor Sheridan DNA. We know from Yellowstone just how much he likes to write these commanding, strong-willed characters who still find a way to make plenty of friends and enemies at the same exact time.

The good news entering episodes 9 and 10 is knowing that there is going to be another batch of episodes down the road. That helps so you don’t worry about the future, but absolutely you should still be afraid for these characters along the way.

