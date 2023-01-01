George & Tammy episode 6 (finale) spoilers: One final tour

Next week on Showtime you are going to have a chance to see George & Tammy episode 6 — and also the end of the road.

From the very beginning, it was clear that the story of Tammy Wynette and George Jones would be a limited series. This is a biopic and with that in mind, of course there’s a natural beginning, middle, and end. There’s no real need to stretch beyond this if you are the premium cable network, and the six-episode structure may have been how you were able to get Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain on board in the first place.

Want to get a better sense of how this story is going to end? Then we suggest that you check out the George & Tammy episode 6 synopsis below:

After over a decade apart, a devastating event reunites the former President and First Lady of Country Music for one final tour. Will country music’s greatest power couple find clarity and grace before they face their final curtain? Series finale.

Of course, it’s hard to really have an ending to a show that satisfies everyone and in some ways, it’s even harder when you are telling a true story. The ending is the ending; the enjoyment of this show is ultimately tied more to the journey and the presentation of events. One of the appeals of George & Tammy from the get-go was seeing how Shannon and Chastain would inhabit these people; their presence helped to give this show an audience beyond just diehard country-music fans. There was some crossover appeal here that the series may not have been able to achieve otherwise in the same way.

So even though there may be nothing more of this story, let’s hope that this show does allow for some other biopics to come to the network down the road.

