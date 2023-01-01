Blue Bloods season 13: Our hopes for 2023

Now that we are officially into 2023, what does that mean when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13? Of course, there’s a lot to look out for — new episodes are coming back on the air this Friday!

For the sake of this article, though, we should note that we’re talking about more than just what’s happening immediately down the road; there is a lot to think about long-term when it comes to the CBS drama!

The first thing that we’re looking at entering the new year is rather simple: Whether or not Erin is going to become the District Attorney. Admittedly, we thought in the early going that we were going to see this story resolved in the fall, around the time that the elections actually happen in the state of New York. That didn’t happen. Instead, we’re in a spot now where we could be waiting until later this season. We just hope that we see Erin sin! It’s a great opportunity to create even more fascinating/complicated stories, so why wouldn’t we want to see that? There’s just so much storytelling potential here and it feels like that is what this show really should be emphasizing a lot of the time.

Elsewhere, in 2023 we hope to see Jamie find stability at his new post, while also having more time with his wife. (They haven’t had enough lately!) Meanwhile, it would be great to see Danny finally consider a new love interest after so much time — it feels right.

Will we get a renewal?

We’re also expecting news on this over the course of the calendar year and personally, it feels like that’s something that will happen. While you can’t take anything for granted, we feel like at this point, Blue Bloods is the sort of show that will get a worthy send-off no matter when it ends.

