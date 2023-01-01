Kaleidoscope season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big launch of season 1 today on Netflix, what can you expect when it comes to a Kaleidoscope season 2? Is there any hope at all?

Before we get too far into this article, we should really set up the show itself if you haven’t heard that much about it. This is a heist thriller with a fantastic cast, led by Giancarlo Esposito, and it also has a really unique quirk. Save for the finale, the episodes (titled after colors) can be watched in any random order, with each one of them offering up some clues. They are actually played at random per user on the Netflix platform, so no one viewer has an identical experience. This is a fun little idea — the streaming service has played around with the form before, so we can’t be shocked that they would lead the way with something like this, also.

Of course, you shouldn’t be shocked that something this inventive is not that concerned with planning ahead. Kaleidoscope is being billed from the start as a limited series, which means that there are no immediate plans to do something more down the road. Granted, that doesn’t mean that you 100% rule this out, either. What we think that the folks at Netflix are going to do here is take a careful look at how the show performs and then figuring out what else they want to do. They could feature an all-new cast in season 2 and deliver something totally different; or, they could try to apply this idea to an entirely different show altogether. This first season is really a proof-of-concept for something larger, and hopefully a good viewing experience at the same time.

One of the biggest questions we have upon its release is rather simple: How is Esposito continuing to be able to do all of this different stuff? He’s gotta be one of the busiest working actors these days with all of the different projects he has across the board.

With Netflix, remember there is no clear timeline for a renewal; they can choose to do whatever they want, whenever they want.

