Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? A look towards 2023

Is The Equalizer new tonight over on CBS? It goes without saying, but 100% we’d love to kick off the new year with something totally new.

Unfortunately, even in this new year we don’t always get everything that we want. There is no new episode of the show on the air tonight, and we’ve still got a little ways to wait to see it come back. How long? Well, the plan for now is for The Equalizer to surface when we get around to Sunday, February 19. We’re going to be stuck waiting a little while longer to get some other details, but rest assured that those are coming.

So what is coming up when the series does return to the network? Well, a lot of that is going to be tied to the character of Mel. Over the course of the next episode, we imagine that we’re going to see something super-important that is tied to both this character and her brother. Remember for a moment here that she was left hunting him down in the closing seconds of the final episode of 2022. As we move forward, we hope that this is a storyline that can bring her and Robyn together, plus also one that allows us a chance to get to know the character better.

We think it goes without saying that a lot of people are going to be hoping for a lot more when it comes to new episodes in the months ahead, so here’s what we can tell you on that subject right now: You are going to get a solid run of episodes through late February and some of March. The reason why we are getting the longer break now is because it will open the door for the show to do some great stuff without all of the repeats later on.

