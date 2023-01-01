Is East New York new tonight on CBS? Season 1 scoop ahead!

Is East New York new tonight on CBS? We know that the police drama has been on a break for a good while now. Are we at the end of it now?

We wish that we had some awesome news to share here but really, we should just go ahead and get the bad stuff out of the way — unfortunately, we’re still in the midst of the hiatus. We’re near the end of it at this point, but that doesn’t help where we are right now. The plan is for the show to return with new installments starting on January 8, so why not share more news on that within?

Below, you can get a few details for the upcoming January 8 installment titled “10-13,” plus the one that follows known as “By the Book.”

Season 1 episode 10, “10-13” – With Bentley fighting for his life, Haywood and team race to track down the shooter, whose true target may have been another one of their own, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Jan. 8 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Season 1 episode 11, “By the Book” – When a dancer is found on the New York City subway tracks, Killian and Morales’ investigation into her mysterious death challenges their tried-and-true detective work. Also, the grand opening of Goody’s is put in jeopardy and Quinlan and Bentley’s relationship hits a speedbump, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Jan. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

In general, there’s a good bit to look forward to over the rest of the year, and that’s without even noting whether or not there’s going to be a season 2. For now, we’re cautiously optimistic, but we don’t want to take anything for granted here.

