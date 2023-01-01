Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 10 future

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Now that we are into 2022, are we going to see some other stories for John Nolan and company?

Without further ado here … we gotta share the bad news. Is there a silver lining to it? Sure, but it still may not be something that people want to hear. There is no installment of the series on the air tonight. However, we’re almost at the end of the hiatus! The Rookie is officially set to come back with new episodes on Tuesday, January 3. This is a new timeslot and, of course, there will be a few new wrinkles that come with that. Take, for example, the potential for more crossovers! You could see some of that in due time but in the near future, the top priority will be resolving that big cliffhanger revolving Tim, Lucy, and the date that was agreed upon at the end of last year.

To get some more insight on season 5 episode 10, plus the installment that follows on January 10, all you have to do is look below.

Season 5 episode 10, “The List” – Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” TUESDAY, JAN. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 5 episode 11, “The Naked and The Dead” – The search for a missing boy leads the team into the middle of a dangerous drug war between two rival gangs on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” TUESDAY, JAN. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

In general, there is a lot to look forward to the rest of the way this season, so keep watching live — that’s the way to ensure a season 6!

Related – Be sure to secure some other news regarding The Rookie right now!

What are you most excited to see when it comes to The Rookie season 5 episode 10 on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







