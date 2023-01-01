Doctor Who: Is there a New Year’s Day episode for 2023?

Is there a New Year’s Day episode of Doctor Who this time around? It you are wondering about this, we more than understand. It has been a semi-recent tradition to see episodes around this time, just as in the past, we had episodes set around Christmas.

Well, we didn’t have a December 25 installment in 2022 and now that we’re in 2023, we have some bad news about a New Year’s special: It’s just not happening this time. Moving forward, it actually seems like the show is getting back into doing Christmas episodes, so we’re actually not altogether sure that we’re going to be getting another one of these in the near future in general.

So what are the plans when it comes to this franchise in 2023? It goes a little something like this. First and foremost, you are going to have a chance in order to see the show back with some specials, but most likely not until late in the year. There are some plans to air some episodes in honor of the franchise’s sixtieth anniversary, and this is going to feature the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate from the past. There’s a chance that some other familiar faces could surface as well, and then, there’s an opportunity to see the grand debut of Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor! We know that he is currently filming his first official season.

In general, the next two years are going to be huge when it comes to the future of Doctor Who as a franchise — unfortunately, we’re just going to be waiting for a while first. Remember that a little bit of patience will go a long way, and we’re sure that there will be a few teases over the course of the next few months. It only benefits BBC One to do that.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news when it comes to Doctor Who right away

Are you bummed out that there is no New Year’s Day Doctor Who special this year?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







