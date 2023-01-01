Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6: Spencer Reid hopes

At this point, it’s pretty clear that you won’t be seeing Matthew Gray Gubler or Daniel Henney on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1. The cast and producers have been pretty clear about that and they are not out to mislead anyone on this subject.

All we could say on the subject right now to everyone is this: Just because they’re gone for now doesn’t mean they are gone forever. It does seem like the writers want to bring them back, and it also actually seems like both parties may want to come back down the road.

In a new interview with TV Insider, here is what showrunner Erica Messer had to say on the subject:

“We wanted them both back, and they both had other projects, and we only had we had a very short window to shoot this year … It was literally logistics; we just couldn’t get them. But we are all talking regularly, and fingers crossed we can make something work out, but we’re cheering on what Matthew and Daniel are doing when they’re not with us. And so it’s definitely bittersweet that we haven’t been able to have them for the big arc this season.”

Messer couldn’t say too much about what Spencer Reid and Matt Simmons are up to away from the team, but she noted that “it’ll come into play next year what they’ve been doing.”

Remember that the plan is for Evolution to return to Paramount+ on January 12, so let’s hope that there is an Easter egg or two sprinkled in there! The producers of this world know it inside out, and they recognize that fans miss these characters just as much as they do behind the scenes. There is no season 2 confirmed at the moment, but there’s a reasonably good chance you’ll be able to see more down the road.

