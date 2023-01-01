Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Our 2023 expectations

If you are excited to see Cobra Kai season 6 arrive on Netflix, let’s just say that you are far from alone. New Year’s is typically a big time for this show!

Unfortunately, this is the first time in a few years there are no new episodes launching on either December 31 or January 1. Technically, the show has not even been renewed yet! That is still thought to be a foregone conclusion, though, and you shouldn’t worry that much about it. In a new post on Twitter, here is what executive producer Jon Hurwitz had to say:

I know it’s weird to have no new Cobra Kai this New Years. It’s weird for us too. If you missed S5 in September, now is your time. A rewatch binge also scratches the itch. As for a return to the dojo, you’ll know more soon. Patience, Daniel-San. For now, have a kicka– New Year!

So is there any chance that you will have new episodes in 2023? We certainly wouldn’t rule it out, but it feels unlikely. If it happens, we’re thinking in terms of a December launch — episodes would need to be written, filmed, and then edited, and that is a pretty big ask all things considered.

The more likely scenario for 2023 is this: You’ll see a renewal, and the show will be both written and filmed. We actually wouldn’t be that shocked if there is a two-season renewal and they are filmed relatively close to each other. That would enable the cast and crew to then move on to some other things and it would give Netflix two years’ worth of content from this world. We personally think we’ll get a premiere-date announcement for season 6 in 2023, and we could even get a trailer.

As for the series itself, we think the most reasonable estimate is that at some point in early 2024, we’ll get the next chapter of the story. This is a long wait but honestly, there’s no reason to think that fans will go away during the hiatus. It’s better, in the end, that the producers take their time.

