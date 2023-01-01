Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date hopes

Following what you see tonight, it makes all of the sense in the world to want a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date, right? Well, we tend to think so!

Unfortunately, this is where we do come bearing some pretty bad news: You’re going to be waiting a long time to see Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast back. There is no installment next week, and there won’t be more for at least a few months!

If you have not heard the news as of yet, the Paramount Network series has yet to even start filming the second part of the season. This delay seems to be in part tied to Costner directing a movie; also, we don’t think the show is that eager to film in Montana during the winter. Why would that be fun for anyone? (In all seriousness, it could lead to a lot of logistical issues since weather is unpredictable.)

There are still six episodes left to go until this season is over, and our feeling is that we’ll see them air at some point in the spring or summer. At some point in the midst of this, we also hope that we’re going to learn a little bit more about a season 6. We don’t tend to think that season 5 is the final season, but we’re also not sitting here expecting another five seasons, either. We don’t get the sense that Taylor Sheridan wants to tell this particular story for that amount of time; even if this show does eventually end, we also recognize that there are enough spin-offs and prequels to keep the world of the Duttons active for a good while.

Fingers crossed that by the end of the winter, we have a slightly better sense of when the show is coming back.

