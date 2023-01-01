Call the Midwife season 12 episode 2 spoilers: Is Lucille okay?

Call the Midwife season 12 episode 2 is poised to air on BBC One next week, and we have some distressing news to share right away. Over the course of this upcoming episode we’re going to see Sister Lucille struggle — will she be okay? We hope so, but the thing to remember with this show in general is that they have zero problem touching on difficult subjects. For a prime example of that, just look at what happened to Barbara! That’s not something we can ever forget, even if we’d like to.

So what is coming for this character, let alone everyone else at Nonnatus? To get a better sense of that, all you have to do is check out the official synopsis below:

It is May 1968, and the Nonnatus team are faced with challenging cases, one of which is much closer to home as Lucille struggles with her own health. At a coffee morning for expectant mothers, Sister Julienne meets heavily pregnant Lilian Reynolds, who is expecting her first child. However, after Lilian experiences some breast discomfort, she receives a devastating diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Shelagh is organising the Whitsun Maypole celebrations at the eleventh hour. She enlists Cyril, Fred, Dr Turner, Sister Monica Joan, Sister Veronica, Nancy, Violet and Miss Higgins to help, but the preparations for a Maypole dance routine are far from smooth.

There are few shows that manage to make party planning as dramatic as this one, no? From top to bottom, we’re excited to see some fun stuff here, especially since there are so many different characters who are going to be involved here in some shape or form. If you’ve watched this season for over a decade, then you probably know some of what to expect … but this series does still often find a way to surprise!

