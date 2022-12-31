Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Our hopes across 2023

As we get set to enter 2023, what is there to hope for when it comes to Euphoria season 3? In general, we know this is a big show for HBO. Heck, it’s a huge show for all of television in general. We know that the network would like to have it back as soon as possible; however, we also know that they have a history of doing their best to not rush shows along. Sure, they’ve had their mistakes in the past like True Detective season 2, but we’re in an era of TV now where there is no requirement to have a new season of something every year.

The unfortunate truth here is that if you’re entering the new year expecting an official premiere date for season 3, you’re going to be disappointed. There is no evidence at present that you’re going to get that. As a matter of fact, all evidence points to the show coming in 2024, including a Twitter like from Zendaya herself at the time that season 2 was wrapping up. That suggests that there has been a plan when it comes to the future of this show for a long time now, and it’s probably something that will not be deviated from all that much.

So here are the sort of updates you should expect over the next twelve months:

Filming – Odds are, the cast and crew are going to be back at it soon! We know that this is a pretty secretive production, but we imagine there will be a few updates here and there.

Casting – There will probably be at least one or two additions this season! There always is with a show like this, so we are prepared.

A premiere date announcement? – Don’t be shocked if we find out when the show is coming back at some point in the fall.

A trailer – This one is a little more uncertain, and it could depend heavily on whether or not the show comes back in January 2024. If it does, you could see a trailer around November or December.

What are you hoping to see when it comes to Euphoria season 3 during 2023?

Do you think we’ll at least get a premiere date announcement? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

