Yellowstone season 5 episode 8: Will someone die?

With Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 set to arrive in just over 24 hours, it feels like now’s the proper time to ask the big question. Could we actually see a major character die before we get to the end of this episode?

There are some reasons to be concerned for a lot of characters — also, there’s a logistical reason to do something here! This is the last episode of the show before a long hiatus, and there is no specific return date yet.

The person who is probably the most safe at the moment is John, largely because he’s the focus of the story and Kevin Costner is the marquee star. We’ll admit there was a time we were actually concerned about this, back when we learned that Costner was directing a movie this fall. That was before we knew that Yellowstone was taking a huge break in production and they actually haven’t started filming the second half of the season yet.

Meanwhile, the character we’re the most worried about here is actually John’s adopted son in Jamie. This is a guy out to sabotage his time as Governor, and we think that Beth would stop him at this point by any means if she knew his true plan. Also, remember her rage towards him when it comes to him taking away her ability to have children. Jamie is also self-destructive, and at times fails to get out of his own way.

Beyond Jamie, who else could die? Kayce’s vision at the end of last season makes us a little worried for either him or Monica. Meanwhile, we suppose that someone could send Sarah out to the train station if that means keeping John in office. These are the deaths that feel most logical. You could argue that someone in the bunkhouse could die moving all the cattle down south, but it’d be somewhat out of the blue. Also, is the show really going to do that so soon after Emmett died out with the cattle? That feels a little too much of a stretch.

It’s certainly possible, in the end, that nobody dies. There is such a thing as a fate worse than death…

Do you think we will see someone die during Yellowstone season 5 episode 8?

