SEAL Team season 7: What to hope for entering 2023

Given that 2023 is right around the corner now, what better time is there to discuss SEAL Team season 7! It’s clear, at least from our vantage point, that there are plenty of reasons to have some hope for the future.

So where should we start off this piece? The best place is just noting that at the time of this writing, the folks at Paramount+ have yet to renew the David Boreanaz series at all. We still hope that they will, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. We should note that they still don’t have to rush into it, given that a potential season 7 could start filming in the spring and still meet a fall premiere window. It would just be nice to have more info soon so that we can breathe in a sigh of relief!

Let’s go ahead and assume that the show is renewed — considered this cautious optimism for now. What sort of good stuff could we get throughout the next year? Think in terms of everything from filming updates to new castings to, hopefully, some more news on a potential movie, which was first discussed many months ago. 2023 could be a really big year for the series at large since we imagine that Paramount+ wouldn’t want to put Bravo on some really long hiatus. We see this as a cornerstone of their brand and a way, alongside Criminal Minds: Evolution, to keep viewers subscribing who were previously checking out the show on CBS.

In terms of the story, we imagine that Bravo will still exist in some form in 2023 — what would the show be without the missions? Still, we could be gearing up for a full season about these characters further trying to both battle their demons and prepare for a future away from operating. For some of them, especially Jason, that work-life balance has been almost impossible for the bulk of the run.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news regarding SEAL Team, including some other insight on what the future holds

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 7 in the new year?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other news you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







