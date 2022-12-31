When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: 2023 expectations

As we prepare to jump ahead into 2023, what is there to hope for when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10? Even after a decade, there is little doubt that the Erin Krakow series remains a staple for Hallmark Channel. It is heartfelt, timeless, and has a passionate following of Hearties all over the globe. We’re hoping that it has many years left in order to properly shine!

Of course, there’s a lot to look forward to in the next several months, so let’s start this comprehensive piece by focusing on that. More than likely, When Calls the Heart will return to the air at some point in late March or April, depending on when new Hallmark series The Way Home concludes. While it’s possible the two shows could air simultaneously, that feels doubtful — given that season 10 has already wrapped production, it’s hard to understand why the network would delay it airing any longer than this.

For season 9, we managed to get some premiere-date news in early January; hopefully, something similar happens here! That could also be when we get a first-look promo, and it’s our hope that come February, a longer trailer or some more interviews could surface. With season 10 being such an enormous milestone, we think it’s pretty imperative that the network make this as big and broad a celebration as possible.

Odds are, season 10 will be done airing around the start of the summer — so what else could we get from the When Calls the Heart world this year? We tend to think the show will need to be renewed around this same time in order for season 11 to start production in the standard timeframe we’ve seen in the past. There’s been no talk that we’re entering the final season, so we remain hopeful for a renewal. The second half of this year could be full of behind-the-scenes teases and maybe a new casting or two! The good thing about this show is that if you’re on social media, it can be a year-round experience! It’s not just confined to when episodes are actually on the air.

Happy New Year, Hearties … let’s hope for some more fantastic stuff to come our way shortly.

