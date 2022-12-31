Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023 start time, lineup, & Dolly Parton

Are you ready for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party to air in just a handful of hours? The Miley Cyrus-hosted show is a relatively new tradition for December 31, but NBC is clearly trying to make this into something that can last for years on end.

Last year, Cyrus had a notable co-host in now-former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. This time around, she’s getting another familiar face in living legend Dolly Parton! Straight off of being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly will join her goddaughter for what should be a night of fun performances and witty banter. (Is there a celebrity out there more universally loved than Dolly? We have a hard time thinking of them.)

For those looking for a specific start time, the event is going to kick off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern and is currently slated to run for two hours. In addition to airing on NBC, you can also stream it on Peacock.

Thanks to a network press release, we have a little more insight on some special guests you will see over the course of the night.

NBC will ring in 2023 with “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” hosted by multiplatinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and global superstar Dolly Parton for a rocking night of performances and special guests. Joining Cyrus and Parton live from Miami will be an all-star lineup of musical guests, including acclaimed singer-songwriter FLETCHER, breakout rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily, viral hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and chart-topping Grammy Award nominee Sia.

“Saturday Night Live’s” Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy will also appear.

Now that we’ve mentioned SNL on a couple of occasions, is this where we petition Miley to host again? She’s gotta be one of the best host / musical guests out there for the series in that she’s legitimate good on both fronts. Some of that’s talent, and then she’s also got so much experience in scripted comedy and live performances.

To everyone out there, Happy New Year and fingers crossed that we get a great show!

Are you planning to watch the 2023 iteration of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

